Kyrgyzstan, Binance discuss digital som and blockchain development

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, October 6. President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov met today, October 6, with Rachel Conlan, Global Chief Marketing Officer of Binance, to discuss key aspects of the country’s digital economy and the introduction of modern solutions in the field of virtual assets and blockchain technologies, Trend reports.

During the meeting, President Japarov noted that the Secretariat of the National Council for the Development of Virtual Assets and Blockchain Technologies is working on the issuance of a new digital asset, KGST, which will be pegged to the national currency, the som. He also emphasized that the government, together with the National Bank, is advancing the project of the digital som - a state electronic currency. The demo version of the platform is already operating in a test mode, with real-data trials expected soon. In the future, the integration of the digital som with KGST is planned to expand its domestic use and facilitate international transactions.

Rachel Conlan expressed gratitude to President Japarov for his proactive efforts in developing Kyrgyzstan’s digital asset ecosystem, noting that the country’s initiatives have attracted significant international attention. She highlighted Binance’s extensive partner network and large user base, which could support the promotion of the national projects.

Conlan also recalled that Binance founder Changpeng Zhao’s visit to Kyrgyzstan had a wide international resonance and reaffirmed the company’s readiness to take part in the next stages of cooperation, including long-term promotional, communication, and educational initiatives.

The meeting concluded with both sides confirming their mutual interest in deepening cooperation, sharing expertise, and supporting initiatives aimed at fostering an innovative and secure digital economy.