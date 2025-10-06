Azerbaijan maps out new residential projects in Khojaly and Aghdara

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 6.​ Restoration and reconstruction efforts in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories are progressing in phases, Trend reports.

As part of these efforts, planning is underway for the renovation of 144 private homes in Aghdara district's Chapar and Hasanriz villages, and 171 homes in Khojaly district's Khanyurdu, Ballija, and Tazabina villages.

The Reconstruction, Construction, and Management Service in Khankendi city, Aghdara, and Khojaly districts has completed the preparatory work for these projects.

The execution of the renovations has been assigned to Himmen Construction Limited Liability Company (LLC), with a contract valued at 291.8 million manat ($171.5 million). The company, registered in 2015 with a nominal capital of 10 manat ($5.8), is legally represented by Sanan Vekilov.