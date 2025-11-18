Uzbekistan and ADB set new priorities for strengthening strategic ties

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 18. Uzbekistan and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) discussed the development of mutually beneficial relations and outlined new priorities for expanding strategic cooperation, Trend reports via the country's Ministry of Economy and Finance.

These issues were reviewed at a meeting between Masato Kanda, President of the ADB, and Jamshid Kuchkarov, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Finance of Uzbekistan.

During the discussions, the parties focused on several key areas:

• Mortgage market development;

• New economy: support for innovation, IT initiatives, and startup projects, along with creating favorable conditions for their growth;

• Green growth: advancing the green economy and improving energy efficiency;

• Private sector development: cooperation on public-private partnership (PPP) projects and support for small and medium-sized businesses;

• Efficient water resource management and modernization of irrigation systems;

• Development of transport and logistics, including improvements to road infrastructure.

At the end of the meeting, both sides confirmed their intention to deepen cooperation and carry out coordinated, results-oriented work to achieve common goals.

At present, the collaborative initiative portfolio between Uzbekistan and the Asian Development Bank stands at $14 billion, encompassing critical sectors including sustainable energy, transportation infrastructure, digital innovation, educational advancement, and various other strategic domains.