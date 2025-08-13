Kazakhstan aims to boost grain exports and reach new markets in 2025
Photo: Official information source of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan plans to increase grain export volumes and expand export destinations, Deputy Prime Minister Serik Zhumangarin announced. In the first seven months of the year, 8.9 million tons of grain and flour were exported, with a forecast of 13 million tons by year-end.
