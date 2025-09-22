KazMunayGas, Lummus Technology unveil plans for digital center in Kazakhstan's Atyrau
Photo: KazMunayGas
KazMunayGas and U.S.-based Lummus Technology signed a preliminary agreement to establish a digital center of excellence in Atyrau, Kazakhstan. The center will focus on technology transfer, workforce training, and industrial safety in the oil and gas chemical sector.
