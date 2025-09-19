Azerbaijan sheds light on natural gas import-export directions for 7M2025

In January–July 2025, Azerbaijan imported 221.6 million cubic meters of gas from Russia and Turkmenistan worth $33.9 million. Over the same period, it exported 14.4 billion cubic meters to six countries for $5.3 billion. Compared to 2024, imports fell by $39.1 million, while exports rose by $513.3 million.

