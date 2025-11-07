Azerbaijan reveals latest estimates on oil and gas output from its Chirag platform

Photo: Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 7. As many as 106.8 million tons of oil and 24.7 billion cubic meters of gas have been produced from the Chirag platform in Azerbaijan since commissioning until November 1 of this year, Trend reports via the Ministry of Energy.

The total average production on the Chirag platform this year amounted to nearly 21,000 barrels per day.

Chirag is the first platform to produce oil from the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field.

It has been 28 years since the inception of the inaugural hydrocarbon extraction from the Chirag platform, a pivotal landmark in the Azerbaijani petroleum sector.

