TAP Italia reaffirms compliance with EU environmental standards

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 7. TAP Italia has successfully renewed its certification under the European Eco-Management and Audit Scheme (EMAS), confirming compliance with a rigorous European environmental management systems, Trend reports via the TAP AG consortium.

The renewal follows the submission of TAP Italia’s new Environmental Declaration Report, updated for the period 2025–2027, to the Ecoaudit-Ecolabel Committee of ISPRA (Istituto Superiore per la Protezione e la Ricerca Ambientale). The new Declaration updates key environmental performance indicators and reflects improvements achieved at the Company’s facilities in Italy, as well as the objectives for the new three-year period.

TAP Italia obtained its first EMAS certification on 12 July 2024, following the submission of its Environmental Reports starting in 2022. The certification was successfully renewed in 2025, extending its validity until June 2028.

EMAS is a voluntary EU initiative that helps organisations continuously improve their environmental performance and transparently communicate results to stakeholders. By adhering to EMAS, companies commit to ongoing improvement, independent verification, and the publication of validated environmental reporting.

The renewal reflects TAP’s continuous commitment to environmental responsibility, regulatory compliance and transparent performance monitoring across all its host countries.