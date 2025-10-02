Kazakhstan cultivates startup and venture capital ecosystem - Stanford expert

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 2. Kazakhstan is actively developing a venture ecosystem aimed at turning the country into a platform for innovative startups and global technology companies, said Stanford University professor and venture capital expert, Ilya Strebulaev, Trend reports.

Speaking at the Digital Bridge 2025 forum in Astana, Strebulaev highlighted that Kazakhstan is creating the infrastructure and regulatory framework necessary for new companies and startups to grow and access venture funding.

“It is important for global venture capital to reach different regions, including Central Asia, and for entrepreneurs to maintain a venture mindset,” Strebulaev said.

He also pointed to U.S. statistics, saying that seven of the world’s ten largest companies were born from venture capital, and similar golden opportunities are now popping up for Kazakhstan and other countries in the region.

“My provocative hypothesis is that in 20 years, five of the ten largest companies in the world either do not yet exist or are today small venture startups, and they could emerge anywhere in the world. Kazakhstan has the chance to become one of those points,” he concluded.

