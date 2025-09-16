Turkish VP's visit to Kyrgyzstan signals new era in Bishkek-Ankara relations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 16. The visit of Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz to Kyrgyzstan, scheduled for September 17, 2025, will be a logical continuation of the active dynamic in Kyrgyz-Turkish relations in recent years. The expected meetings with President Sadyr Zhaparov and Head of the Presidential Administration, Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev, confirm that Ankara and Bishkek are committed to strengthening political dialogue and expanding practical cooperation.

During the visit, the 12th session of the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation will also take place. Following the negotiations, new documents are expected to be signed to deepen the strategic partnership.

This foundation opens up broad opportunities to expand cooperation, particularly in the implementation of infrastructure projects. Turkish companies are already involved in major projects in Kyrgyzstan, including the construction of the Kazarman and Kokomeren hydropower plants, with investments exceeding $6 billion. In addition, the creation of a gas power plant based on the Bishkek CHP-2 is planned.

These projects aim to increase electricity production and improve the reliability of the entire system. Their implementation will reduce Kyrgyzstan’s dependence on imported energy resources and provide a more stable power supply for both the population and industrial enterprises. Expanding energy capacities will also create conditions for growth in the country’s export potential, positively impacting its economic development and strengthening regional cooperation.

According to the National Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan, the trade turnover between Türkiye and Kyrgyzstan amounted to $281.684 million from January through July 2025, which is 1.6 percent lower than the same period last year ($286.158 million). The decline in overall trade volume was due to a significant decrease in exports from Kyrgyzstan to Türkiye, which totaled $47.393 million, which is 25.9 percent less compared to January - July 2024 ($63.934 million). At the same time, imports to Kyrgyzstan from Türkiye increased by 5.4 percent, reaching $234.290 million compared to $222.223 million in January-July 2024.

Despite fluctuations in trade, both countries intend to significantly increase their trade turnover and reach a target of $5 billion. To achieve this, all necessary conditions are being created: regular business forums are held, and the establishment of the Kyrgyz-Turkish Development Fund is being discussed. Active economic cooperation helps attract investments and expand mutual trade. Kyrgyzstan and Türkiye also actively cooperate on multilateral platforms, including the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) and the United Nations.

A key factor in deepening relations between the countries is Türkiye’s strategic interest in Central Asia, where Bishkek is one of Ankara’s key partners. Such cooperation strengthens long-term economic ties and lays the foundation for sustainable development of bilateral relations.

Deepening bilateral ties with Türkiye opens up new opportunities for Kyrgyzstan to diversify its foreign policy and economic connections, which have traditionally been primarily oriented towards Russia and China. Positioned in a strategically important region, Kyrgyzstan plays a crucial role in implementing the 'Turkic World' concept. Türkiye is actively working to strengthen its position in Central Asia, and developing cooperation with Kyrgyzstan is an essential part of this broad initiative.

This partnership gives Kyrgyzstan the chance to strengthen its multi-vector foreign policy, providing flexibility to balance the interests of various global players. This approach contributes to enhancing the country’s sovereignty and improving regional security.

Ultimately, the upcoming visit of Cevdet Yılmaz will not only consolidate previously reached agreements but also serve as a starting point for launching new initiatives. Bishkek and Ankara are gradually building a strong and multi-layered cooperation, covering energy, economy, humanitarian ties, and key areas of joint development