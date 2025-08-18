Tajikistan’s Emergency Committee, UN WFP outline 2025 cooperation plans

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, August 18. Chairman of the Committee for Emergency Situations and Civil Defense of Tajikistan Rajabali Rahmonali met with the head of the UN World Food Program (WFP) in Tajikistan, Adham Musallam, to discuss future areas of cooperation, Trend reports via the Committee.

During the convening in Dushanbe, stakeholders engaged in a comprehensive evaluation of current synergies in disaster readiness and humanitarian intervention while delineating strategic frameworks for cooperative initiatives in the latter half of 2025. Both parties reiterated their dedication to enhancing collaborative synergies aimed at bolstering food security frameworks and optimizing emergency management protocols within the context of Tajikistan.



In recent years, the WFP has engaged in strategic interventions in Tajikistan, deploying food assistance frameworks, implementing school meal initiatives, and executing resilience-building projects tailored for rural communities susceptible to climate perturbations and natural calamities. These initiatives have delivered critical assistance to myriad households and continue to constitute a pivotal component of the nation’s emergency response framework.