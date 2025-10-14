Presidents of Tajikistan and Russia hold phone conversation

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, October 14. President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon held a telephone conversation with President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, Trend reports via the press service of the Tajik President.

During the call, the President of the Russian Federation thanked the Head of State for the warm welcome and hospitality during his state visit to Tajikistan.

The parties also discussed certain aspects of the agreements reached during the visit and outlined ways for their further implementation.

The conversation focused on the key outcomes of the Second Central Asia–Russia Summit and the meeting of the CIS Heads of State Council held in Dushanbe.

The parties emphasized their readiness to continue joint efforts to strengthen the Tajik-Russian strategic partnership and alliance.