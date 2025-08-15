Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Central Asia
  3. Turkmenistan

Turkmenistan and China meet to emphasize strengthening co-op

Turkmenistan Materials 15 August 2025 12:29 (UTC +04:00)
Turkmenistan and China meet to emphasize strengthening co-op
Photo: Turkmen MFA

Follow Trend on

Aman Bakiyev
Aman Bakiyev
Read more

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, August 15. Turkmenistan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Rashid Meredov met with China’s Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Turkmenistan, Ji Shumin, to discuss key aspects of Turkmen-Chinese cooperation, Trend reports via Turkmen MFA.

The parties highlighted the high level of development in relations across all areas of mutual interest and emphasized the importance of regular dialogue at the highest political level as a key factor in strengthening bilateral ties. They also discussed preparations for upcoming visits and meetings in both bilateral and multilateral formats, reaffirming their commitment to continued collaboration.

Ji Shumin has recently begun his diplomatic mission in Turkmenistan. On July 26, 2025, the new Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People's Republic of China presented his credentials to Turkmenistan's President, Serdar Berdimuhamedov, during a ceremony in Ashgabat. This formal act marks the start of the ambassador's work to strengthen relations between the two countries.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more