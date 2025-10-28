ECO SecGen meets with Turkmenistan’s Interior Minister to strengthen anti-crime co-op

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, October 28. On the sidelines of the Fourth ECO Interior Ministers Meeting, Asad M. Khan, Secretary-General of ECO, held a meeting with H.E. Muhammet Hydyrov, the Minister of Internal Affairs of Turkmenistan, the Secretary-General of ECO wrote on his social media account, Trend reports.

The discussion focused on advancing cooperation in combating transnational crime and enhancing law enforcement efforts across the ECO region.

In the course of the meeting, the sides expressed a shared commitment to strengthening regional collaboration on anti-crime initiatives, recognizing the increasingly complex and interconnected nature of security threats in the region. Dr. Khan and Minister Hydyrov discussed the critical role Turkmenistan can play in enhancing law enforcement cooperation within the ECO framework, particularly in areas such as cross-border crime prevention, counterterrorism, and the exchange of intelligence.

The parties agreed that Turkmenistan's strategic location and its strong national security infrastructure position the country as an important partner in regional efforts to tackle organized crime, terrorism, and other security challenges.