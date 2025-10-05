Uzbekistan's Mirziyoyev to visit Azerbaijan for OTS summit

Photo: Press service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, October 5. President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev will pay a working visit to Azerbaijan on October 6-7, the press service of the President of Uzbekistan says, Trend reports.

According to information, Mirziyoyev will participate in the events of the next summit of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), which will be held in the city of Gabala.

It is reported that the agenda of the meeting, held under the theme "Regional Peace and Security," includes current issues of further development and deepening of multilateral cooperation within the Organization.

"Prospects for practical cooperation in political, trade and economic, innovation, investment, energy, transport and communications, humanitarian and other priority areas will be considered," the press service noted.

The OTS is an international organization of cooperation among Turkic states, bringing together Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Türkiye, and Uzbekistan. Its main objective is to foster comprehensive cooperation among Turkic-speaking countries.