Iran–US talks still in limbo, Foreign Minister says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 7.​ The next round of indirect talks between Iran and the US on Iran's nuclear program has not yet been determined, the country's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi told reporters, Trend reports.

According to him, it is true that certain negotiations have been held with the US on the next round of talks, and these negotiations are still ongoing.

Araghchi stated that future discussions will depend on Iran's interests. Iran will not abandon any of the available means of securing its national interests.

On April 12, 19, 26, April 11, May 11, and May 23, the fifth round of indirect talks on Iran's nuclear program was held between Iran and the US. The indirect discussions were mediated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Oman, Sayyid Badr Albusaidi, an Iranian delegation led by Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi, and a US delegation led by US Special Representative for Middle East Affairs Steve Witkoff. The 1st, 3rd, and 4th rounds of the talks were held in Oman's capital, Muscat, while the 2nd and 5th rounds were held in Rome, Italy.

On June 22, the US launched military airstrikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities. It is noted that the airstrikes destroyed Iran's nuclear facilities.