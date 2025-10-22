Iran sees snapback talks stalled by lack of mutual confidence

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 22.​ There was no mutual trust between parties regarding the “snapback” mechanism, which allows the reactivation of UN Security Council resolutions against Iran, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said, Trend reports.

Speaking at a student meeting in Mashhad, Baghaei noted that while some parties claimed the mechanism had been triggered against Iran, this was not the case.

He emphasized that Iran has fully and in good faith fulfilled its obligations under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has not reported any military dimensions in Iran’s nuclear program.

“Iran is exercising its rights under international law to block the re-imposition of sanctions and resolutions against the country,” he added.

On September 26, the UN Security Council held a meeting on the initial text of a resolution submitted by Russia and China to extend the validity of Resolution 2231 and prevent the activation of the “snapback” mechanism. At the meeting, four countries voted in favor of the resolution, nine countries voted against it, and two countries abstained. Thus, as of September 28, the UN Security Council resolutions against Iran have been reinstated.

On July 20, 2015, the UN Security Council adopted Resolution 2231. This resolution led to the repeal of six previous resolutions against Iran and the lifting of extensive sanctions related to Iran's nuclear program.

According to Articles 36 and 37 of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, various stages are initiated upon a complaint by one of the states participating in the plan regarding a violation of the plan by another party. If these stages do not lead to a resolution, the complaining country may raise the issue with the UN Security Council. If Iran's complaint is filed and accepted by the UN Security Council, international sanctions against Iran may be reinstated. In addition, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action authorizes members of the UN Security Council to take military action against Iran.

