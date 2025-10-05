Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Georgia's CEC announces preliminary results of elections to local government bodies

Georgia Materials 5 October 2025 15:31 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: Central Election Commission of Georgia

Ingilab Mammadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 5. The Central Election Commission (CEC) of Georgia has published preliminary results of the mayoral elections in local government bodies, CEC press secretary Natia Ioseliani said at a briefing, Trend reports.

The proportional results for Tbilisi are presented, as well as preliminary data from the mayoral elections in the capital and other self-governing cities of the country.

According to the published data, the results of the candidates were distributed as follows: Kakha Kaladze (Tbilisi) - 71.61% (215,083 votes), Nino Latsabidze (Rustavi) - 91.97% (31,276 votes), David Eremeishvili (Kutaisi) - 85.68% (37,779 votes), Beka Vacharadze (Poti) - 100% (14,545 votes), Giorgi Tsintsadze (Batumi) - 80.63% (42,876 votes).

According to Ioseliani, the results of all 3,061 polling stations across the country have now been counted.

