Georgian President promises strong response to attempted government overthrow

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 10. Yesterday's elections in Georgia were held in accordance with the highest democratic standards, Georgian President Mikheil Kavelashvili said this at a briefing held at the presidential administration, Trend reports.

Kavelashvili thanked the Central Election Commission and its staff for their professionalism.

He also congratulated the Georgian Dream party on its victory and thanked all political forces for mobilizing voters.

Kavelashvili commented separately on the parallel protest in Tbilisi, describing it as an attempt to overthrow the government.

According to him, vandalism and calls for violence occurred during the protest. He linked the organizers' actions to foreign intelligence agencies and promised a harsh response from the authorities.