Türkiye welcomes OSCE’s decision to dissolve Minsk Group - MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 2.​ Türkiye has welcomed the decision by the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) on September 2 to dissolve the Minsk Group, which was established 30 years ago to mediate the Karabakh conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan, the statement of the Turkish MFA said, ​Trend reports.

“We welcome the decision of the OSCE Council of Ministers on September 1, 2025, to dissolve the Minsk Group and its associated structures. This historic decision, made possible through the joint efforts of both countries, represents a significant step in the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

The Minsk Group was created in 1992 to facilitate a peaceful resolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. Despite the co-chairing efforts of Russia, the US, and France, it failed to achieve a long-term settlement. Azerbaijan had long demanded the dissolution of the group as a precondition for progress toward a formal peace agreement with Armenia.

The decision to dissolve the group followed talks at the White House on August 8 hosted by U.S. President Donald Trump, between President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. Afterwards, the foreign ministers of both countries jointly submitted a request to the OSCE regarding the group’s dissolution.

Türkiye has always supported Azerbaijan in the conflict and regards this decision as a step toward establishing lasting peace in the South Caucasus," the statement reads.

