King and Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia invited to Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 30. Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King of Saudi Arabia Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud have been invited to the 13th World Urban Forum (WUF13), which will be held in 2026 in Baku, Trend reports.

The invitation letters on behalf of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev were handed over to Deputy Foreign Minister of Saudi Arabia Waleed Abdulkarim El Khereiji by Azerbaijani Ambassador to this country and Permanent Representative to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Shahin Abdullayev.

During the meeting, bilateral relations, ways to strengthen them in all areas, as well as other issues of mutual interest were also discussed.