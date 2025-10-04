Russian football team wins 3rd CIS Games in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 4.​ The Russian team became the winner of the football tournament at the 3rd CIS Games in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Today, football competitions within the framework of the Games ended at the Gabala city stadium.

The Azerbaijani (U-16) and Russian (U-16) national teams met in the final match.

The match, which took place in a tense atmosphere, ended with a 3:2 victory for the Russian team.

Klim Denisov, Ivan Kuzmin and Ratmir Lukyanov distinguished themselves in the Russian national team.

Ali Bashirov scored a double for the Azerbaijani national team.

Thus, the Azerbaijani team won silver medals, and the Uzbekistan team clinched bronze.

