Azerbaijan’s U-17 teams advance to semifinals in 3x3 basketball at III CIS Games

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 5. Today, 3x3 basketball competitions kicked off in Ganja as part of the III CIS Games, Trend reports.

Azerbaijan’s youth and women’s U-17 teams have advanced to the semifinals of the tournament.

The Azerbaijani youth team, comprising Huseyn Gaflanov, Emanuel Agbasan, Ismail Abdullayev, and Oguzhan Guliyev, competed in Group A. They defeated Tajikistan 21-13 and Kyrgyzstan 18-6, but lost 8-21 to Russia. Finishing second in the group, they will face Group B leader Belarus in the semifinals, while Russia will take on Uzbekistan in the other semifinal.

The Azerbaijani women’s team, consisting of Polina Shukina, Deniz Gokçol, Angelina Ismayilova, and Leyla Allahverdiyeva, started with a 13-16 loss to Uzbekistan, but rebounded with wins over Kazakhstan (20-5), Russia (19-18), and Belarus (18-17). Finishing first in the five-team round robin, they will meet Uzbekistan in the semifinals. Russia and Belarus will play in the other women’s semifinal.

The semifinals, third-place matches, and finals are scheduled for tomorrow at 16:00.