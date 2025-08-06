Azerbaijan pulls veil over VAT refunds to consumers in 7M2025

From January through July 2025, Azerbaijan refunded over 108.6 million manat ($64.1 million) in VAT to consumers for goods and medical services. Refunds were processed through banks for eligible retail and medical purchases. Foreign citizens received 5.87 million manat ($3.5 million) in VAT refunds under the tax-free system.

