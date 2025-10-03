Germany stands among top investors in Azerbaijan’s non-oil sector - MFA official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 3.​ Germany ranks among the top investors in Azerbaijan’s non-oil sector, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry’s Head of Economic Cooperation Elmar Mammadov said at a reception in Baku, Trend reports.

"Last year, trade turnover between our countries reached around $1.6 billion. In the first eight months of this year, it has already reached roughly $1 billion," Mammadov noted.

He articulated that Germany presently occupies the 5th position in the hierarchy of Azerbaijan’s foreign trade partners, while securing the second spot among European nations.

"The Azerbaijani-German high-level working group on trade and investment plays a key role in developing our economic cooperation. I am confident that the issues discussed at the 10th meeting of the working group on September 15, 2025, in Baku will provide a significant boost to further strengthen our economic ties," he emphasized.

Mamadov also underscored the dynamic synergies in the humanitarian sector.

"The German language is one of the most popular foreign languages in Azerbaijan. Thousands of Azerbaijanis have studied and continue to study in Germany. The Azerbaijani Cultural Center in Berlin operates successfully. All these achievements contribute to the further development of interpersonal contacts and deepen mutual understanding between our peoples," he concluded.

