EU welcomes Washington meeting of President Ilham Aliyev and PM Pashinyan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 9. The EU warmly welcomes today's meeting of President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan and Prime Minister Pashinyan of Armenia, hosted by President Trump of the USA, Trend reports citing the Joint statement by President Costa of the European Council and President von der Leyen of the European Commission on the initialling of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Peace Treaty and on the declaration between President Aliyev and Prime Minister Pashinyan in Washington DC.

"It equally welcomes the initialling of the Agreement on Peace and Establishment of Interstate Relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

The signing of the Political Declaration by Prime Minister Pashinyan and President Ilham Aliyev, in the presence of President Trump in the White House, is a major development for both Armenia and Azerbaijan, paving the way to lasting, sustainable peace for both countries and across the entire region, also culminating years of EU efforts," reads the statement.

EU believes that it will now be important to ensure the timely implementation of the agreed steps to guarantee steady and uninterrupted progress towards full-fledged normalisation of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

"As conveyed on several occasions to both leaders, including most recently in the margins of the EPC summit in Tirana in May 2025, President Costa and President von der Leyen have been sincerely encouraged by the decisive steps undertaken by Azerbaijani and Armenian leaders on their bilateral track over the past few years, building also on the past series of their discussions in Brussels.

The EU strongly supports the Armenia-Azerbaijan normalisation process and stands ready to invest in regional connectivity and full opening, to benefit first and foremost populations divided by conflict legacies, and to bring the region closer to sustainable peace, stability and prosperity," reads the document.