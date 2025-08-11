Azerbaijan to expand territory of Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park - decree

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 11. The territory of Azerbaijan's Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park, in line with paragraph 32 of Article 109 of the Constitution of Azerbaijan, is set to grow to foster the sustainable development of the non-oil sector in the country, back entrepreneurship, set the stage for competitive industrial production using modern technologies, and boost job opportunities for the workforce in the production sector, Trend reports.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the relevant decree.

According to the decree, to facilitate the strategic expansion of the Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park, the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan is mandated to implement a series of procedural measures within a three-month timeframe. This involves the transfer of nearly 27 hectares of land classified under the industrial, transport, communication, defense, and other designated categories, situated on Sülh Avenue in Sumgayit city. This land, currently utilized by the "Azerboru" Open Joint Stock Company, will be allocated to the Economic Zones Development Agency under the auspices of the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan, granting them leasing rights. Furthermore, the Ministry is required to duly notify the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan regarding this transaction.



It is imperative to address ancillary complications stemming from this decree.



The Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan, in conjunction with the Sumgayit City Executive Power, is mandated to implement requisite protocols to address the challenges emanating from this decree.

