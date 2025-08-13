Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society visits Armenian residents in Khankendi (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 13. The Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society (ARCS) delegation has visited the Armenian residents of Azerbaijan's Khankendi, who are provided with comprehensive attention and care from the state, a source in ARCS told Trend.

The conditions of the locals were thoroughly familiarized to the delegation.

To note, a delegation led by Executive Secretary of ARCS Jeyhun Mirzayev, Coordinator of the Karabakh Regional Center of the ARCS Afag Huseynzade, and Head of the Supply Sector Samir Vasilkin has visited Khankendi city with the main goal to restore the organization's activities.

During the visit, the ARCS delegation met with Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in Khankendi, Aghdara, and Khojaly districts Elchin Yusubov and Executive Director Telman Karimli.

The meeting, which was held with mutual understanding and fruitful discussions, extensively discussed the establishment of the current conditions for the Society's activities in Khankendi.

The ARCS delegation also met with Rector of Garabagh University Shahin Bayramov in Khankendi.

The meeting discussed the establishment of the society's first organization at Khankendi University and the establishment of the current conditions for its activities.

