Turkish president congratulates Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 15. Congratulations on the anniversary of the liberation of Azerbaijan’s capital, the city of Baku, from enemy occupation, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's X publication said, Trend reports.

"With respect, I honor the memory of the commander of the Caucasian Islamic Army, Nuri Pasha, and all our heroes, and send my greetings and love to the brotherly Azerbaijani people," the publication added.

Today, Azerbaijan marks the 107th anniversary of Baku's liberation from Bolshevik-Dashnak occupation.

On this day in 1918, Baku was liberated from Bolshevik-Dashnak rule when the Azerbaijani Corps and the Caucasian Islamic Army entered the city. It honorably carried out its historic mission. The Ottoman Turks made a brotherly contribution to the formation of Azerbaijani statehood with the successful completion of the liberation expedition on September 15 and the liberation of Baku from the occupiers.

