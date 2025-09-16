Trump shares another post about Azerbaijan: It will be an everlasting friendship for me

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 16. US President Donald Trump made another post about Azerbaijan on the "Truth" social network, Trend reports.

He shared a photo of himself with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

"Such an Honor to have helped settle the War with Azerbaijan and Armenia and, at the same time, become friends with these two Great Leaders and Men, President Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. It will be an everlasting friendship for me but, more importantly, for the United States of America!" - Trump wrote.