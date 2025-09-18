12th Xiangshan Forum opens in Beijing

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 18. The 12th Xiangshan Forum, dedicated to security and international cooperation, has officially opened in Beijing, China, under the motto "Protecting international order and promoting peaceful development," Trend reports.

The high-level forum, jointly organized by China’s Ministry of National Defense and the Association of Military Sciences, is attended by defense ministers from over 100 countries, representatives of international organizations, think tanks, as well as senior military officials and security experts. Azerbaijan is represented by a delegation led by Defense Minister Colonel General Zakir Hasanov.

The forum’s programme features four plenary sessions, eight parallel sessions, high-level dialogues, seminars, and briefings for young officers and researchers.

First held in 2006, the Xiangshan Forum has become a key platform for discussing global and regional security challenges, particularly in the Asia-Pacific region, bringing together senior military officials, government representatives, scholars, and security experts.