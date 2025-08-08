Azerbaijani sports icons inspire diaspora youth at special meeting (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 8. As part of the VI Summer Camp for Diaspora Youth held in Khankendi, camp participants convened for a meeting with distinguished Azerbaijani athletes and sports journalists, Trend reports via the State Committee for Work with Diaspora.

Meanwhile, it is noted that the meeting, moderated by well-known sports journalists Gunduz Abbaszade and Ilkin Khalilov, was attended by Azerbaijani Paralympic athlete, four-time world champion, and winner of the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games Lamiya Valiyeva, two-time world champion and three-time European champion in wrestling, medalist at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games Rafig Huseynov, and legendary athlete, Azerbaijan's sole representative, five-time Olympian, four-time medalist, two-time world champion, ten-time European champion, two-time winner of the European Games and Islamic Solidarity Games Mariya Stadnik.

The athletes, who proudly display the Azerbaijani flag on international stages, shared their personal experiences and answered numerous questions from young people. The participants received interesting advice about Azerbaijan's sporting achievements, their successes, and how the younger generation can continue in the same vein. They gave examples from their careers, emphasizing the importance of discipline and systematic progress toward goals for the development of talent and abilities. The athletes' answers aroused great interest among the young people, and the knowledge they gained was met with enthusiasm. The discussion continued with interesting debates, and our fellow citizens highly appreciated this meeting.

The VI Summer Camp for Diaspora Youth, which will run from August 3 through 9, is organized jointly by the State Committee for Diaspora Affairs and the Heydar Aliyev Foundation. The VI Summer Camp for Diaspora Youth is attended by 128 young people from 61 countries around the world. Previous camps were held in the cities of Shaki, Shamakhi, Shusha, Nakhchivan, and Lachin, and in total, more than 700 young people from over 60 countries around the world participate in the camps each year.