Azerbaijani Army wraps up Eternal Brotherhood - IV multinational joint exercise (FOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 16.​ The curtain has fallen on Eternal Brotherhood IV, a multinational joint exercise in Azerbaijan that brought together special forces from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Pakistan, Qatar, Türkiye, and Uzbekistan, the Ministry of Defense told Trend.

In this context, a concert initiative, Azerbaijani Musical Wreath, was executed at the Training and Educational Center of the Azerbaijan Army for the stakeholders of the collaborative exercise.

Honored Art Worker and individual pensioner of the President, Abdulla Gurbani, noted that the event coincided with the eve of 18 September, National Music Day, and unveiled the tapestry of tales woven into the fabric of Azerbaijan's rich history and vibrant culture for the guests.

The melodies of folk and composer songs, the anthems of valor, and the rhythmic dances performed by the soloists of the Military Orchestra of the Ministry of Defense, alongside the vibrant expressions of the song and dance ensemble from the Hazi Aslanov Army Ideological and Cultural Center, ignited a spark of fascination among the audience, drawing them into a tapestry of sound and movement.

Gifts were presented to the exercise participants.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel