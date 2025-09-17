Champions League: Azerbaijani Qarabag FC beats Benfica

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 17. The main stage of the UEFA Champions League has started, Trend reports.

Azerbaijan's representative Qarabag football club, that reached the main stage of the tournament for the second time, played away against Benfica in Lisbon. The match, which took place at the "Da Luz" stadium, ended with the victory of the Azerbaijani team.

Enzo Barrenechea (6th minute) and Vangelis Pavlidis (18) scored for Benfica. Qarabag's goals were scored by Leandro Andrade (30), Camilo Duran (48) and Aleksey Kashchuk (86).