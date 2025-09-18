Formula 1 stars lighting up paddock as clock ticks down to Baku race (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 18. Formula 1 drivers and teams have already begun preparations for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, which will take place this coming weekend on the Baku City Circuit, a source in the Baku City Circuit Operations Company told Trend.

This race will be the 17th leg of the current season’s journey.



The top guns of Formula 1 from every corner of the globe have already rolled into the Baku paddock.



As the sun sets on the eve of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, which kicks off tomorrow, motorsport enthusiasts have a golden opportunity to catch a glimpse of the drivers' behind-the-scenes hustle and bustle.

The paddock is the central hub where team garages, technical equipment, engineers, and drivers are located.

Here, teams are gearing up their cars for the big race, drivers are rubbing elbows with the media, strategies are being hashed out, and crucial decisions are being made on the fly.



It’s not just the heart of the race, but also the brains behind the operation.



Today in the paddock, the cream of the crop of drivers, including Max Verstappen, Carlos Sainz, Fernando Alonso, and a few more heavy hitters, were in attendance.



They kicked the tires, chewed the fat with their engineers about last-minute tweaks, and geared up for the big day ahead.

To note, Champions Club tickets for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, which went on sale for the first time this year, also include guided paddock tours. As the race begins, this area will transform into a space of speed, strategy, and adrenaline, serving up unforgettable moments for the audience.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel