Paris tribute to Azerbaijani martyr journalists holds special meaning, fallen hero's brother says (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 19. The exhibition organized in memory of Azerbaijani martyr journalists in Paris posed great importance, Asgar Ibrahimov, brother of martyr journalist, Maharram Ibrahimov, told Trend.

" The Azerbaijani state always pays special attention and care to the family members of martyr journalists, and steps are taken to commemorate their memory. Along with this, public organizations are also doing certain work in this direction. Some time ago, an exhibition dedicated to the memory of martyred journalists in Paris, organized by the Baku Network Research and Analysis Public Union, was of particular importance in this sense," he said.

The martyr's brother mentioned that holding such an exhibition for the first time, and in Europe in particular, is important not only for the attention paid to Azerbaijani martyrs, but also for conveying the truths of Azerbaijan to the world.

"Issues such as Armenia's aggression against Azerbaijan, war crimes against peaceful and civilian persons, especially journalists performing their professional duties, mine terrorism, etc., should be brought to the attention of the world community. We must always raise our voice of truth in this regard in the international community.

The exhibition organized in Paris, as well as the distribution of booklets containing photos of martyr journalists, and the involvement of European politicians, well-known and influential people in this event, are commendable. For this, on behalf of our family, we thank the Baku Network Research and Analysis Public Union," he also said.

Besides, Asgar Ibrahimov noted that the state pays attention and care to all martyrs, and Maharram's family is not left out.

"The state has provided his family with a house. They are receiving an allowance allocated by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev. They were recently awarded the Order of the Ministry of Defense. I personally hold events to immortalize Maharram's name. A traditional mini-football tournament was held in memory of the martyr journalists. Since I myself am a press worker, fellow organizations cover the events. The book 'The Song of Eternity of a Journalist's Life' about Muharram, which I authored, was published. The book was presented at the Press Council, the Republican Library, and the Nakhchivan State Library. In the near future, such an event will be held at Baku State University," he added.

In July of this year, the Baku Network (BN) analytical center, for the first time in Europe, raised the issue of Azerbaijani journalists killed as a result of Armenian aggression and held several events. The event was held at the Azerbaijan Cultural Center in Paris as part of the Baku Network project "Analysis of Hybrid and Ideological Threats Against Azerbaijan". The exhibition was organized with the support of the Agency for State Support to Non-Governmental Organizations of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Embassy of Azerbaijan in France. Within the framework of the exhibition, BN presented materials on martyred journalists to the public. Booklets dedicated to the memory of martyred journalists were also distributed to the participants of the event. Representatives of the French public, French and foreign journalists participated in the event. Bringing this issue to the French capital for discussion was an important step in terms of conveying the truth about the fate of Azerbaijani journalists who died while performing their professional duties to the international community.

On June 4, 2021, at around 11:00 (GMT +4), a KamAZ truck carrying a group of journalists seconded to the liberated Kalbajar district in connection with the performance of their official duties hit an anti-tank mine while driving in the direction of the Susuzlug village of the district. As a result, three people - AZERTAG correspondent Maharram Ibrahimov, cameraman of Azerbaijan Television Siraj Abishov, and deputy representative of the head of the Kalbajar District Executive Power for Susuzlug village administrative territorial district, Arif Aliyev - became martyrs.

