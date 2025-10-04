Azerbaijan marks fifth anniversary of first Armenian missile attack on its Ganja

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 4. The fifth anniversary of Armenia's first missile attack on Ganja, the second biggest city of Azerbaijan, remembered as a grave war crime against civilians, is marked today, Trend reports.

During the Second Karabakh War, the Armenian state, having bitten the dust on the battlefield, sought to settle the score with the civilian population.

As a result, Ganja, located far from the frontline, inhabited by completely peaceful people, was subjected to the missile attack, which was a clear violation of all norms of international law, humanitarian values, and the concept of humanity.

The missiles fired by Armenia at Ganja fell on a two-story building inhabited by residents, as well as private residential houses.

As a result, one civilian was killed and 39 civilians were injured.

In addition to residential houses, civilian infrastructure and ancient historical buildings were damaged.

This attack was a clear and grave war crime committed against a city located far from the frontline of military operations, inhabited entirely by civilians.

The first missile attack on Ganja was aimed by Armenia to frighten the civilian population, create chaos in the country, and influence public opinion.

However, these attacks had the opposite effect – the people became even more united, more firmly concentrated around the state.

The timely and purposeful response of the state, the mobilization of humanitarian aid and psychological support mechanisms, the start of restoration work in a short time and the reconstruction of the city further increased the people's confidence in their leader and state.

The Azerbaijani Army responded to these attacks at the front. In the Second Karabakh War, Azerbaijan won not only a military but also a moral victory.

The Armenian armed forces, taking aim at the civilian population, sooner or later found themselves in the crosshairs of international law and justice.

The Ganja events once again proved that Azerbaijan is not an aggressor in the war but a self-defending party based on international law.

The Ganja terror should not be forgotten by Azerbaijan or the world community.

This was a test not only for Azerbaijan but for all of humanity., for those who call for peace should first of all recognize such crimes, condemn them, and try to prevent them from happening again.

The war, which began on September 27, 2020, and lasted 44 days, saw the deaths of 93 Azerbaijani civilians, including 54 men, 27 women, and 12 children. Additionally, 444 people were injured, including 268 men, 109 women, and 67 children, as a result of Armenia's military actions.

