VI International Forum in Azerbaijan's Baku pouring over fresh...(Update)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 4.​ Azerbaijan hosted the VI International Forum on “New Challenges in Education" at Baku Slavic University (BSU), Trend reports.

The hybrid event brought together officials from the Ministry of Science and Education and representatives from various educational institutions. Dedicated to the "Year of Constitution and Sovereignty," the forum was held under the slogan “For a More Educated Future”.

Key speakers included Andreas Schleicher, Director for Education and Skills at the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD); Acar Baltaş, head of Baltaş Group and a prominent Turkish psychologist; Caroline Wright, CEO of the British Educational Suppliers Association (BESA); Roman Aliyev, Director of Riga Classic Gymnasium; and Zuhal Baltaş, founder of Baltaş Group and a well-known Turkish psychologist.

Discussions at the forum focused on balancing emotional and artificial intelligence in education and promoting the idea of students and educators striving to be the best versions of themselves in all aspects of the educational process.

BSU Rector Anar Naghiyev emphasized that education has now also returned to the Karabakh region. He added that universities, including Baku Slavic University, are actively preparing graduates for the modern labor market, noting that "organizing inclusivity in education is among the primary objectives."

Deputy Minister of Science and Education Idris Isayev highlighted that literacy in Azerbaijan is nearly 100 percent according to UNESCO, stressing that education plays a central role in societal development.

"Human capital development is a key part of our social progress. Education contributes to the formation of the economy and the preservation of national and moral values. Significant reforms have been carried out in this sector, and new challenges have emerged in education. Youth are required to adapt to digital economy requirements and the integration of artificial intelligence as a tool in developing certain skills," he said.

Andreas Schleicher noted that as teachers collaborate more, their confidence in professional skills grows.

"Collaborating teachers learn more, share more, and have a greater impact. Schools need to foster a culture where decisions and responsibilities are shared," he said, emphasizing that integrating artificial intelligence into education should enhance teachers’ creativity rather than diminish their role.

The forum continued with discussions among participants.