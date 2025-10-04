Azerbaijan's Shamakhi hosts International Barbecue Festival (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 4. The International Barbecue Festival is being held in Shamakhi this year, Trend reports.

The festival, which began on October 4 in the village of Meysari in Shamakhi, will last two days.

The festival is organized with the support of the Shamakhi Executive Authority, the Nasimi Baghlari (Nasimi Gardens) complex, the Abgora restaurant, and international culinary judge Sahib-David Israfilov (Don David).

The festival is attended by renowned chefs from over 30 countries, including World Barbecue Association (WBQA) President Willem Vink, World Barbecue Association Chief Judge Christopher Sandford, former President of the World Association of Chefs (WACS) and personal chef to the King of Saudi Arabia Thomas Gugler, as well as renowned chefs from around the world—presidents of numerous national culinary associations, Michelin-starred chefs, and culinary judges.

At the opening ceremony, guests were greeted by international culinary judge Sahib-David Israfilov, President of the World Barbecue Association (WBQA) Willem Vink, and Vice President of the World Association of Chefs (WACS) Uwe Friedrich Herbert Michel. They outlined the festival's goals.

The speakers noted that the main goal of this international event, which will be remembered for its spectacular barbecue presentations, is to strengthen cultural exchange and promote Azerbaijan's hospitality, cuisine, and cultural values ​​worldwide. Guests were wished a pleasant weekend. Participants then toured the pavilions, where they learned about the cuisines of various cultures and sampled a variety of dishes.

In specially designated areas, professional chefs representing Azerbaijan and other countries showcased the richness of global cuisine. Festival guests toured the pavilions and viewed presentations from various restaurants and brands.

The chefs also held master classes for children. During the entertaining master classes, chefs known as "kings of the kitchen" worked with children to prepare burgers.

The festival featured a culinary battle between teams. Each team prepared a dish according to a given recipe. Participants competed in three categories: taste, cooking level, and presentation. The winning teams competed for certificates, medals, and a grand trophy provided by the festival partners.

Throughout the day, various musicians performed on the festival stage. Visitors enjoyed delicious presentations accompanied by local and international music.

The festival continues on October 5th.