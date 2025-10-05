International Barbecue Festival concludes in Azerbaijan's Shamakhi (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 5. The international barbecue festival, organized in Shamakhi, continued today, Trend reports.

The first barbecue festival in Azerbaijan brought together renowned chefs from over 30 countries. Just like the first day of the festival, it was attended by a huge number of guests, and interesting presentations made the event memorable.

The International Barbecue Festival was organized with the support of the Shamakhi District Executive Authority, the Nasimi Gardens Complex, the Abqora Restaurant, and international culinary judge Sahib-David Israfilov.

The main goal of this international event, filled with spectacular barbecue presentations, is to strengthen cultural exchange, as well as to popularize Azerbaijan's hospitality, cuisine, and cultural values ​​worldwide, and expand gastronomic tourism. Numerous pavilions were set up throughout the festival grounds, where local and international chefs presented a variety of dishes.

Today, renowned chefs also held master classes, introduced guests to restaurant pavilions, and demonstrated masterpieces of local and international cuisine.

One of the memorable moments of the festival's second day was a culinary show featuring chefs dedicated to Azerbaijani national cuisine. To promote Azerbaijani culinary culture internationally, renowned international chefs participating in the festival prepared their own versions of national dishes and presented them.