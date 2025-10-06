Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Society

Azerbaijan women’s volleyball team bags bronze at 3rd CIS Games (PHOTO)

Society Materials 6 October 2025 14:38 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan women’s volleyball team bags bronze at 3rd CIS Games (PHOTO)

Follow Trend on

Firaya Nurizada
Firaya Nurizada
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 6.​ The Azerbaijan national women’s volleyball team claimed the bronze medal at the III Games of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), hosted for the first time in the country, Trend reports.

The Azerbaijani team faced Uzbekistan in the match for third place at the Ganja Sports Palace and won with a score of 3-1.

The CIS Games are slated to conclude on October 8, wrapping up a significant event in regional sports diplomacy.

CIS Games is a multi-sport event held among the member countries of the Commonwealth of Independent States.

Azerbaijan women’s volleyball team bags bronze at 3rd CIS Games (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan women’s volleyball team bags bronze at 3rd CIS Games (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan women’s volleyball team bags bronze at 3rd CIS Games (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan women’s volleyball team bags bronze at 3rd CIS Games (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan women’s volleyball team bags bronze at 3rd CIS Games (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan women’s volleyball team bags bronze at 3rd CIS Games (PHOTO)
Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more