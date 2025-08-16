North Macedonia leads in greenfield investment relative to GDP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 16.​ The Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Timcho Mucunski, and the Director of the Directorate for Technological-Industrial Development Zones, Goce Dimoski, held a thematic press conference, Trend reports.

They discussed the latest report by the Financial Times – fDi Intelligence, which ranks North Macedonia among the top countries in Europe and sixth in the world for greenfield investment relative to GDP.

“Today we share results that are visible and unequivocal. According to the latest report by Financial Times – fDi Intelligence, our country is among the top in Europe and sixth in the world in terms of greenfield investment relative to GDP. We are proving that a small country can achieve great results,” emphasized Minister Mucunski.

He explained that greenfield investments refer to new factories, capacities, and new jobs, adding that this index shows that the country attracts more new capital than expected for its economic weight – meaning that the results achieved in foreign investments exceed what is typical for our category. “This is a message to investors and citizens: it is worth investing, building, and staying here.”

“This is a clear signal that the energy transition and industrial growth are in the implementation phase – not just a plan or a slogan. And let’s be clear: this recognition is not accidental. We are building predictability. We are a credible NATO member. We connect with European corridors. We send the message that our country is a reliable and dignified partner,” added Minister Mucunski.

At the press conference, he also highlighted that citizens expect an honest state and clear rules, better-paid jobs, and lower costs. In that direction, he emphasized that “the goal is not yet achieved” and that the Government is accelerating its efforts:

“Today we do not say ‘the goal is achieved.’ Today we accelerate the pace. We simplify procedures, shorten deadlines, connect domestic companies with foreign investors, invest in skills for young people. And most importantly – we are creating a system where no one is above the law, because trust is our strongest currency for growth,” concluded Minister Mucunski.

Director Dimoski stated before the media that today’s success represents recognition for the strategy, approach, and policies implemented by the Government in attracting foreign direct investment, where the key priorities are economic growth, creating new jobs, and attracting investments with high added value for the Macedonian economy.

“After just one year of dedicated and hard work, we are witnessing that, according to the latest report prepared for ten years by fDi Intelligence, a special research division of the Financial Times, North Macedonia is ranked sixth in the world for attracting foreign investments relative to gross domestic product,” emphasized Dimoski.

He stressed that the ultimate goal is a structural change in the way investments are attracted – focusing on quality and added value, rather than quantity and project volume – which is the essential difference that sets our country apart from many other economies in the past, as well as currently in the region.