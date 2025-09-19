Corn Summit in Romania gathers agribusiness leaders (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 19. The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development of Romania, Florin-Ionuț Barbu, took part in the National Corn Summit, Trend reports.

The event brought together leaders of Romanian agriculture, top-performing farmers, recognized experts, and representatives of the most important agribusiness companies.

Now at a new edition, the Summit continues a tradition of more than 15 years, known as the “Orezu Corn Day,” which this year was transformed into a strategic conference dedicated to one of the most important sectors of Romanian agriculture. The Summit has thus become a meeting and dialogue platform for farmers, agribusiness companies, researchers, and decision-makers.

This year as well, the event addressed current and relevant topics for farmers, focusing on:

Climate and economic risks – integrated management on farms

Technologies, inputs, and solutions for adapting to drought

Agricultural policies and strategic directions

Knowledge transfer and best practices

Strengthening collaboration networks in agriculture

Minister Florin Barbu emphasized the importance of corn cultivation for Romania’s food security and reaffirmed the Government’s constant support for farmers and for investments in technology, irrigation, and agri-food processing.

“The irrigation system remains my lifelong project, and by 2027, the Ministry of Agriculture’s goal is to reach 2.2 million hectares under irrigation in Romania, so that farmers can have stability and security in production. I firmly believe that agriculture is our greatest wealth as Romanians,” stated Florin Barbu, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development.

As always, Minister Barbu assured the farmers present at the event that he will remain a partner in dialogue and a constant supporter, reaffirming MADR’s commitment to supporting the investments and financial mechanisms necessary for the development of Romanian agriculture.

The Minister’s presence at the event represented a strong signal of support for Romanian farmers and for all actors involved in the corn production and value chain.

The day’s program included field visits and practical demonstrations offered by technology partners, discussion panels on current issues in the crop sector, as well as the traditional “Golden Polenta” Contest, where the most successful demonstration corn plots were awarded.

The event was organized by the Forum of Professional Farmers and Processors of Romania (APPR), in partnership with representatives of academia, agribusiness companies, and public administration.