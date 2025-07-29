Kazakhstan cites significant Chinese river contributions in 1H2025
Photo: The Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation of the of Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan has reported a significant increase in cross-border water inflows from China during the first half of 2025, boosting key water bodies including the Kapshagay Reservoir and Lake Balkhash.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy