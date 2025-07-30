Azerbaijani Chamber of Accounts tallies financial violations in 1H2025

The Chamber of Accounts identified nearly 70 million manat in financial violations during the first half of the year, with over 100 million manat in reporting distortions. Audit findings were submitted to key government bodies, and steps were taken to recover public funds and address past irregularities.

