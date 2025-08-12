Turkmenistan, Pakistan seek to fast-track TAPI gas pipeline

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, August 12. Turkmenistan’s Ambassador to Pakistan, Atadjan Movlamov, met with Pakistan’s Federal Minister of Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, to discuss accelerating the implementation of the Turkmenistan–Afghanistan–Pakistan–India (TAPI) gas pipeline project, Trend reports via the Turkmen Embassy in Islamabad.

The discussions encompassed the enhancement of commercial linkages and economic synergies, the amplification of reciprocal capital influx, and the establishment of conducive environments for entrepreneurial endeavors. Both parties underscored the amicable dynamics characterizing Turkmen-Pakistani relations and articulated a commitment to enhance collaborative synergies via mutually advantageous projects and initiatives.



Their affirmation of unwavering dedication to augmenting the collaborative alliance was underscored, highlighting that the effective execution of synergistic initiatives like TAPI would facilitate enduring socio-economic advancement and enhance regional interconnectivity.

The TAPI (Turkmenistan–Afghanistan–Pakistan–India) pipeline is a large-scale project to transport natural gas from Turkmenistan through Afghanistan and Pakistan to India, with an annual delivery capacity of 33 billion cubic meters. Construction began in Turkmenistan on December 13, 2015.

