Iran's Bahar Azadi gold coin price shows uptick
On August 13, Iran’s new Bahar Azadi gold coin was sold for 837 million rials (about $1,436), up from 827 million rials ($1,418) the day before. The older version sold for 756 million rials ($1,297). Half and quarter coins traded at 442 million rials ($758) and 259 million rials ($444), respectively.
