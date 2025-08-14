Azerbaijan kicks off construction of internal irrigation system in Zangilan's Aghali

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 14. Reconstruction, construction, and landscaping work is being carried out in phases on Azerbaijan’s liberated territories, Trend reports.

As part of these efforts, a pilot project has been launched to build an internal irrigation system covering 110 hectares in the village of Aghali, Zangilan district.

The Agroservice OJSC has begun preparing the design and cost estimate documentation for the project.

This task has been entrusted to Everest Construction Project LLC, with a contract already signed.

Under the terms of the contract, the company will receive 22,066 manat ($12.980).

Everest Construction Project LLC, which was awarded the work, was registered in 2019.