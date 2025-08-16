Azerbaijan's electrical equipment production costs going through roof in 7M2025
From January through July 2025, Azerbaijan made electronics and electrical equipment worth 155.6 million manat ($91.5 million). Electronics fell 20 percent, and electrical equipment fell 12.2 percent, with sharp drops in transmitters (76 percent), regulators (31.7 percent), and transformers (63.8 percent).
