Azerbaijan boosts revenues from petroleum coke and bitumen exports in 7M2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 2.​ Azerbaijan has shipped out 112,500 tons of petroleum coke, raking in about $35 million from January to June 2025.

Data obtained by Trend from the State Customs Committee indicates that this represents an increase of $22.9 million, or 2.9 times in value, and a 29,000-ton, or 20.8 percent, decline in volume compared to the same period in 2024.

Petroleum coke accounted for 0.23 percent of Azerbaijan’s total exports during this period.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan’s petroleum bitumen exports reached 4,100 tons, generating $1.1 million in revenue during the reporting period. This marks a substantial increase of 947 tons in value, or 8.6 times, and 3,400 tons in volume, or sixfold, compared with the same period last year.

Petroleum bitumen constituted a negligible 0.01 percent of the nation’s aggregate export portfolio during the specified reporting interval.